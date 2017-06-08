Army Chief: fully ready for two-and-half front war

NEW DELHI: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat has said that the Indian Army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country.

Speaking to ANI General Bipin Rawat said, “Indian Army is fully ready for a two-and-a-half front war.”

The Army Chief said that even though India is ready for a multi-front war, there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation. “Even the Prime Minister has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border,” said General Rawat.

In a freewheeling conversation with ANI, General Rawat also said that a new strike corps, 17 Strike Corps, is being raised specifically for mountain warfare. On asking about the delay in its raising, Army Chief said a process as complex as this takes time. He said, “It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment.”

General Rawat went on to discuss modernization plans of the army, saying that the government is aware of all our needs and is supporting us in every manner. “Make in India is a good initiative, it will give results in two to three years,” said General Rawat.

He said that all armies across the world maintain an inventory in the ratio of the 30:40:30. Here, 30 per cent equipment is state-of-the-art technology, 40 per cent is undergoing modernization and the rest 30 per cent is obsolete, which requires an upgrade.

General Bipin Rawat concluded by saying that the Indian Army’s preparations are not against any specific country.