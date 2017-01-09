Arlekar, Ganesh, Madkaikar shortlisted for BJP ticket   

PANAJI: Rajendra Arlekar (Pernem), Ganesh Gaonkar (Sanvordem) and Pandurang Madkaikar (Cumbharjua) on Monday received the last-minute clearance from the state election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party for contesting the forthcoming assembly election in Goa.

The committee, which met during the day under the chairmanship of state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar further shortlisted two names – Pravin Zantye and Anant Shet in that order – for Mayem constituency and another two names – Ramesh Tawadkar and Vijay Pai Khot – for the Canacona constituency.

The committee, which has shortlisted party’s candidates in altogether 38 constituencies – barring Nuvem and Benaulim and including Velim constituency – will now forward the list to the parliamentary board of the party, which will meet on January 11, at 6.30, in New Delhi, to finalise and announce the BJP candidates for Goa and Punjab, which will go for assembly polls on February 4.

The BJP state election committee has also shortlisted three candidates each for Margao and Navelim constituency. Bhai Naik and Sharmad Raiturkar are among the three shortlisted candidates for Margao constituency, while the name of Pradeep Shet figures among the shortlisted candidates in the Madkai constituency. Priol, Ponda and St Cruz constituencies also have more than one shortlisted candidate.

The BJP has maintained that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is on slippery ground and hence making senseless statements like defeating Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar in Mandrem constituency.

The BJP also refuted that the four candidates recently imported by the MGP – Vijay Gaonkar, Satyavijay Naik, Jagdish Bhobe and Dilip Naik – were its members during the time of their entry in the MGP.

The BJP maintained that Satyavijay Naik was thrown out of the party long ago, while the other three were never members of the BJP.