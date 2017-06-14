Arjun Salgaoncar complains of uneasiness during questioning by SIT

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Director of a mining firm Arjun Salgaoncar was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim, on Wednesday, after he complained of feeling uneasy during questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore mining scam.

According to information, a SIT team on Wednesday brought Salgaoncar from his office at Altinho to Crime Branch, Ribandar for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe in the mining scam.

However, while the questioning was in progress, Salgaoncar complained of feeling uneasy, following which 108 ambulance was called and subsequently he was taken to the GMC. The police said that later Salgaoncar was shifted to a private hospital.

SIT officials claimed that directors of mining firms are being examined in connection with the main case pertaining to renewal and other alleged illegalities in which SIT is examining around 183 mining leases.

Earlier, the SIT had summoned and questioned some directors of mining firms in connection with the case. While the SIT is examining the role of Salgaoncar in the main case pertaining to illegal mining, a year ago it had filed chargesheet against Sameer and Arjun Salgaoncar in connection with an alleged illegal mining case.