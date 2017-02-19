Are Political Parties Losing Relevance?

Nandkumar M Kamat

Goa is rapidly transiting from 50 years of centrifugal politics to centripetal politics. This is consistent with trends in high income, highly urbanised democratic economies like USA as illustrated by independent Vermont Senator, Bill Sanders. No Republican or Democratic senator could match his passion for public good and personal popularity. In centrifugal politics, national, regional or local political parties assert an imposing and often self righteous, quasi- tyrannical hierarchy on people from booth level committees to the national or state president. Centrifugal politics produces TINA (There Is No Alternative ) factor. Centripetal politics provides alternative to TINA.

In centripetal politics, the individual politician with his or her network of loyal supporters and economic interests becomes the centre. They are not subjected to expulsions or a Whips. People seem to gravitate more towards unorganized anarchy of centripetal politics than the organized anarchy of centrifugal politics. Centrifugal politics banks on people’s inertia, centripetal politics revolve around personal charisma of a single individual. The results of counting to elect 40 members for seventh post statehood assembly of Goa on March 11 could mark the beginning of irrelevance of all the political parties in Goa.

The combined votes polled by all independent candidates would provide a clear index for meteoric and palpable rise of centripetal politics. This process is intimately related to high urbanization rate, high wages economy, demographic transition due to migrants, high literacy, high health index, low birth and death rates, very low income poverty, booming neo rich middle class with disposable cash, affluent culture and deep penetration by well entrenched and socially sanctified parallel economy. Highly urbanized neo rich post colonial legal economies generate parallel economies.

Every seventh voter in Goa is allegedly linked directly or indirectly to parallel economy or engaged in some kind of illegitimate parallel economic activities (PEC). Gambling, illegal money lending, smuggling (liquor, industrial spirit, antiquities), drug peddling, sexual and specialist escort services, selling of counterfeit products, hydrocarbon and food commodity adulteration, illegal mining and quarrying , flea markets, night bazaars are major PECs. These PECs being illegal are not acknowledged and factored in state domestic product (SDP) computations. The size of parallel economy is bigger than Goa’s, about Rs 60 thousand crore SDP in 2016-7. The parallel economy smartly gobbled up the estimated income of Rs 35 thousand crore from illegal mining as claimed by Justice Shah Commission.

High urbanisation creates a new urban class of voters who prefer political patrons than political parties. Assembly elections 2017 offer us a chance to witness the dismantling of conventional centrifugal political architecture and the rise of a new centripetal political architecture.

The 1,110 thousand voters comprise 8 lakhs Native Goans (NAGO) and three lakh Neo Goans (NEGO) or migrants who have settled in Goa for more than 15 years. For 50 years NAGOs experienced centrifugal politics and TINA factor (MGP v/s UGP and Congress/BJP-MGP). NAGO and NEGO perspectives differ on most of the issues. Centrifugal politics rejects claims of NEGO for political space and opportunities. Centripetal politics has no such compulsions and that has become a very attractive proposition to NEGO voters in Goa. The average size of an assembly constituency is a very manageable 27,750.

Centrifugal political architecture has created a diffuse hierarchical structure to negotiate these votes with low scales of economies without installing built in checks and balances and fail safe micro-auditing measures. It creates serious situations like one faced by Goa state BJP which despite the claim of 4,28,000 to 4,60,000 primary members on record, or 39 to 41 percent of total eligible voters, refuses to link the number confidently to guaranteed return to power. On March 11 it may have to do a lot of introspection, micro-level auditing and soul searching if it discovers that claims of loyal primary members were exaggerated and didn’t result in emphatic victories. Centrifugal politics is prey to opportunism. Centripetal politics exploits these failures by developing sustainable personal vote banks.

The entry and rise of 35 years old Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar, a young farmer in Sanguem assembly constituency is proof of centripetal political currents. He polled 5737 or 35 percent votes in 2012 assembly elections. He led in 10 out of 40 booths namely -Nundem, Vichundrem, Cazur, Vaddem, Kevona, Sancolpem, Keri, Molcornem, Congarem Bhati, and Molcopana. These are very remote, agro-horti-pastoral areas almost cut-off from civilization and development. His personal and loyal voters base reflected a typical strong rural, agrarian bias. Since 2012 he has continued to expand his mass base. His latest election campaign meetings drew huge spontaneous crowds. What is this leading to on March 11? Feb 4 witnessed 87 per cent polling in Sanguem constituency. Would it stamp rise of centripetal politics? Govind Gawde in Priol constituency provides another example of centripetal politics. It may be noted that both Prasad Gaonkar and Govind Gawde represent the real subaltern classes in Goa which are highly skeptical about centrifugal politics and neo-feudalist forces. Urban Goa has consistently aimed to bulldoze such voices. These forces have put hurdles in the path of legitimate reservations of minimum five assembly constituencies for Scheduled Tribes of Goa.

By temperament being iconoclastic, non conformist and firebrand, Prasad and Govind may be unfit for centrifugal politics in contrast to rebels from BJP, Daji Salkar, Ramesh Tawadkar or Joaquim Alemao of Congress. All three had to leave centrifugal politics reluctantly. Defeat on March 11 may compel them to return to centrifugal politics and a victory would make them see the power of centripetal politics. The resurgence and repackaging of local caste based power politics is also driving the centripetal politics. What’s the future of aspirations of NEGOs? They face a serious ‘self identity crisis’. Unless NEGOs adopt Konkani, establish blood relations, new kinships with NAGOs they would not be left with any choice but to gravitate towards centripetal politics and independent candidates. By 2022 assembly elections, Goa would see the rise of many powerful and charismatic NEGO leaders who would be in winning positions as independent candidates in 12 assembly constituencies. March 11 results would show the trajectory of unfolding drama of novel political architecture leading to incremental marginalization of old fashioned hierarchical, party based power politics. Eventually the rise of local Bill Sandersque independent charismatic personalities would see the collapse of pyramid of centrifugal politics.

