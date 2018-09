Are the ammonia trucks plying on Vasco roads safe? Locals want safety assurance of ammonia-laden tankers often seen moving in and around Vasco town.The reaction of Vascoites comes in the wake of the breakdown of an ammonia tanker in busy area and subsequent disappearance of the driver on Friday night. People feared a possible leakage of ammonia. Vascoites have now called for a thorough check of such vehicles for their road worthiness.

