Archbishop seeks thorough probe in desecrations

PANAJI: Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao has said the Church in Goa is deeply pained by the recent spate of desecrations of religious structures and burial places of the Christian community, along with a stray incident targetting also the Hindu community in the state.

In a statement issued here, the Archbishop said, “These violent incidents seem to be designed by vested interests to provoke communal discord and promote religious hatred. While we strongly condemn the same, I personally appeal to our brothers and sisters of all faiths to refrain from taking any retaliatory action or even fanning the flame of religious hatred in their hearts.”

“Our state has been known for its traditional interreligious harmony and peace. Let us keep these sacred values at all costs, especially in these troubled times, when violence seems to have become the order of the day. At the same time, we urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate these acts of vandalism and to bring the perpetrators to book,” the Archbishop said.

AGENCIES ADD: The Goa Church has decided to initiate a fact-finding on these incidents.

“National-level organisations would be arriving in Goa on July 13 and next day they will be visiting all the places where holy crosses were desecrated,” Fr Savio Fernandes, executive secretary, Council for Social Justice and Peace, a wing of Goa Church, told PTI on Tuesday.

Goa Church represents all the churches and chapels in the state.

He said the desecrations were disturbing and the cause behind such incidents should be found out.

“A fact-finding team comprising members of national organisations will prepare a detailed report after visiting the places and speaking to the people. The report would be then made public,” Fr Fernandes said.

Over 50 gravestones were attacked and nine holy crosses were desecrated during this month in South Goa prompting the police to intensify patrolling in the district.

The attacks have been condemned by all the political parties with Congress demanding a CBI inquiry into it.

Fr Fernandes also refused to name the national organisation stating that “the council is still in talks with them.”

He said the fact-finding team will also meet police officers who are investigating these cases.

Responding to a question on whom he suspects being behind such acts, Fr Fernandes said, “we are not very clear who has done it.”

“We don’t have any clue but certainly the fact finding committee will be able to get to it.”