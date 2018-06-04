Archbishop calls for alleviation of poverty in various forms

PANAJI: Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao released his 15th pastoral letter addressed to the priests, religious, lay faithful and people of goodwill in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman at a ceremony organised at the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Poor, Tilamol.

The letter, which is issued at the beginning of each Pastoral Year (June 1 to May 31), addresses mainly the problem of poverty, in its various forms, faced by the world, the country and tries to suggest ways and means of meeting it at various levels: personal, societal and spiritual.

Basing itself on the preferential love of Jesus and of His Church for the poor, the letter is titled after the solemn Proclamation of Jesus Christ at the beginning of his public ministry, ‘(God) has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor.’

In his Introduction, the Archbishop reminds that the last Pastoral Letter (2017-2018) called the catholic faithful and the people of goodwill alike to some important social responsibilities and expressed satisfaction that the Church in Goa had fulfilled many of them.

This Pastoral Year is being focussed on alleviating poverty in its various forms, economic as well as emotional poverty, arising from rejection, humiliation and abuse, not forgetting those who are ostracised by society for various reasons like lack of education, old age, sickness, unemployment, imprisonment and other types of social discrimination.

The pastoral letter was released at the end of the mass presided over by the Archbishop, where 156 young Catholics received the Sacrament of Confirmation. A copy of the letter was symbolically handed over by the Archbishop to some representative members of the Church in Goa.