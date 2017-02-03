Arbitrary preparation of ODP will affect quality of life: GBA

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Pointing out that it has assisted in the filing of an appeal in public interest to challenge the current notified ODP for Panaji 2021, the Goa Bachao Abhiyan (GBA) said that the government has defied and should be made accountable for key issues.

GBA said that the plan has not followed a consultative process or procedures ignoring the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) as well as the Conservation Committee, and inputs from civil society groups.

It said that no studies have been made in total contradiction of policies adopted for the ODP 2011. It also alleged that there is random insertion of high density zones on singular plots as small as 500 sqm and arbitrary reduction of recreational zones (open spaces) and heritage precincts.

GBA further said that the notification of December 28, 2016, a few days before the code of conduct was announced hurriedly, even with a footnote mentioning that it can be read only together with the by-laws which were yet to be notified.

GBA said, “The FAR increase is a known money spinner and has been abused without restraint in the Panaji ODP. If these methods have been used for the ODP, the treatment of any other plan including the Regional Plan is under threat.”

We challenge this random method of planning and ask to revert to a healthy planning process which is a dialogue between a democratic government and its people as per the 74th and the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution, GBA further said.