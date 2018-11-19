Aquem Baixo development plan gets gram sabha nod

MARGAO : The members of the Aquem Baixo gram sabha collectively approved the village development plan prepared by the village development committee during the gram sabha held on Sunday.

Sarpanch Siddesh Bhagat said that all developmental works will be taken up under the central government provided funds.

The issue of sale of local vegetables dominated the gram sabha proceedings. Vendors claimed that they do not get customers at the place where they sell their local produce and therefore demanded space near the Aquem culvert, where hawkers illegally carry out their business.

Bhagat asked the vendors to identify a suitable place and that the panchayat body will collectively assist them in this regard. Former sarpanch Inacio Dias urged the sarpanch and the panchas to carry out an inspection of the area. The sarpanch said that he will visit the place on December 4 and accordingly allot space for the vendors to sell their produce.

The sarpanch said that there is a huge house tax and trade tax arrears which need to be collected. “The outstanding amount on arrears is nearly Rs 16 lakh. The panchayat can make use of the money for a good cause,’’ he said.

Interestingly, the audit report was read by the panchayat secretary Mohan Goankar who mentioned that the panchayat has prepared a fictitious budget. It was also pointed out that there are in all 34 illegal constructions in the village and action will be initiated soon. A resolution was taken to provide financial assistance to the first ten local self help groups in order to encourage them in their work. It was also resolved to scrap the old rickshaw donated to the panchayat for waste collection since it is economically not viable.

The sarpanch earlier adjourned the meeting for want of quorum. Seven out of nine panchayat members were present for the gram

sabha.

Meanwhile, four police officials were seen at the Aquem Baixo panchayat office on Sunday, minutes ahead of the scheduled gram sabha to maintain law and order. The police constables were seen till the end of the gram sabha. Two CID officials were also posted in plain clothes recording the proceedings at the gram sabha.

According to reliable sources, policemen cannot directly enter the panchayat when the gram sabha is being held smoothly. Police can be sought by the sarpanch only at a time when there is unruly behaviour of members at the gram sabha.

Margao police has a shortage of three ASIs, 11 HCs, 27 PCs according to the board placed at the Margao police station, which was updated on August 6, 2018. Senior police officials could not be contacted for their comments on the deputation of police for the gram sabha.