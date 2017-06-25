Apprehensions over profit prospects by operating under one roof 

Ramesh Savaikar | NT

BICHOLIM: The shop owners and traders from Bicholim have welcomed the government’s decision to set up farmers’ markets under common minimum programme. However, the vegetable and fruit vendors, who squat along the highway and internal roads in Bicholim market area, are little apprehensive.

It may be noted that the problem of traffic chaos and snarls does not occur much on Assonora-Bicholim-Sankhali highway and if it does occur then it cannot be attributed to roadside business activities especially involving vegetable and fruit vendors as hardly few of them squat along the highway stretch.

They mostly operate at spots like Karapur-Tisk, Satinakade-Vathadev, near Bicholim primary health centre and at Vhalshi.

The vegetable vendors mostly sell the local produce and also seasonal vegetables and the spots from where they operate are also a little distance away from the roads and, hence, traffic congestion is not much of an occurrence. Although people do stop by to buy fruits and vegetables from these vendors, but it does not create much of a problem.

A fruit vendor, sitting along the Bicholim-Sankhali highway, said that “we manage to conduct good business only because the people find it convenient to make a stop to check out and buy fruits and vegetables from us.”

“If we are shifted to the farmers’ market in an internal area, we will lose our small business that we have, which is our source of livelihood. Customers will not be so enthused to come specially to the farmers market located away from the main market,” stated another vendor.

A lady vendor, who conducts business near Karapur-Tisk, squatting under a tree a little away from the road, said that she conducts business here only during the season when a lot of seasonal vegetables like tamdi bhaji, alvachi madi, cucumber, tavshi, mushrooms etc, grow.

On other days she goes to the Bicholim market. However, she said that there is a little scope in the market to make a profitable business as many vendors operate selling same items.

However, the real issue is that most of the vegetable and fruit vendors conduct business outside the new market area, near the shops and on footpaths despite being allotted spots in the new market complex.

There is a tussle going on for the past 3-4 years between the vendors operating on internal roads and Bicholim municipal authorities. A stern action had been taken against the vendors; however, they are not ready to sit in the market due to fear that they would lose their business.

“We have repeatedly asked the vendors to sit in the spaces allotted to them. But they are not ready to listen. BMC has acted sternly but in vain,” stated Satish Gaonkar, BMC chairperson.

“We are ready to sit inside the market provided BMC authority shifts every one inside and does not allow anyone to conduct business outside the market or on footpaths,” said a vegetable vendor.

A fruit vendor Maso Gaonkar, from Piligaon, who sits inside the market, said that the customers instead of buying from them prefer to buy vegetable and fruits from vendors sitting on footpaths or near shop.

The government’s decision to create farmers’ market is good but all depends on the implementation of it. Some vendors have had bitter experience.

The government comes with new – new ideas and programme but it rarely succeeds, opined a very senior vendor from Bicholim market.

Traffic woes are not only due to roadside vendors there are other factors also. Fast food Gaddas are located on highway road side in many numbers at spots where people make heavy rush. Why government is not taking any action against them? Question was raised by one of the vendor from market.