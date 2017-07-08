App on transport complaints gaining popularity

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The ‘Complaint Registration’ application or mobile phone app launched by the state transport department is gaining popularity among citizens, with as many as 79 complaints related to traffic violations being received by the department within three weeks of its launch.

With the help of videos uploaded on the app by users, the transport department has been able to redress around 32 complaints, mainly related to tinted glasses, and imposed hefty fines on errant bus drivers for overcrowding and plying buses with passengers standing on the footboards of buses.

The transport department launched a mobile-based special electronic grievance redressal system called ‘Complaint Registration’ app on June 15 in order to fast-track road users’ grievances against vehicle owners or operators over violation of the Motor Vehicle Rules and to ensure early resolution of their complaints. The app also provides a platform wherein users can report issues from their smartphones. The road users can click a picture or record a video of a problem being faced by passengers or motorists and briefly explain about it.

Speaking to this daily, an official from the transport department said that the department gets nearly three to four complaints a day on the app out of which two are classified as actionable. These complaints are mainly about unscheduled stops by buses, tinted glasses, illegal parking, double parking and harassment in public transportation.

The department has a meticulous system in place to register, track and resolve the complaints. A unique number is generated for every actionable complaint. Then the complaint is forwarded to the responsible assistant directorate of transport. The timing of the complaint mentioned by the complainant, reply by the department and the action taken by the authority are recorded.

“We are revolutionising our grievance-redressal system. We follow every complaint closely and try to liquidate all the cases on a daily basis. We have resolved 40 per cent of the complaints within two days of receiving the complaints. However, if there is any instance of inaction, a confidential report is prepared about the official involved and action taken against him,” the official said.

Earlier, the transport department had in 2014 launched an SMS-based complaint registration system to register complaints against public transportation vehicles and also private vehicles including transport department officials. However, it had evoked a poor response.