App developers are in high demand

Manu Anand

Our phones are getting smarter and mobile apps have emerged as one of the most captivating elements. With over 4.88 billion mobile phone users globally, mobile devices have become ubiquitous. If there’s one evergreen job title for software developers that just keeps getting greener and greener, it would be mobile app developer.

Who is an app developer: Somebody who can design, build and/or maintain mobile applications for either Apple’s iOS or the Android platform. There are other platform choices – including mobile Windows, Blackberry, Psion and Symbian. All types of apps co-exist in a humongous mobile app market.

What is an app: In technical terminology ‘Apps’ are bite-sized software programmes called mobile software applications. These apps use data-stream either continuously or on a one-off basis to deliver information and perform specific functions. Businesses, consumers and programmers have embraced this innovative medium, making the career option as a mobile application developer one of the most sought after IT career paths.

Why an app: Most businesses realise that the customer is constantly available on this platform as opposed to the computer. With recent research suggesting that Indians spend over three hours and 18 minutes a day on their smartphones and apps account for one-third of that time, it is without doubt the most effective marketing tool available today.

Future of apps in India: India is expected to have the largest developer population globally, overtaking the US, by 2018, with four million developers. In absolute numbers, India has the third largest internet user base in the world and more than 50 per cent of them are mobile-only users. The exponential growth of India’s mobile economy has led to an intense competition for Android and iOS developers. There is a prediction of a continued growth for India’s mobile market, with app store downloads to reach 20.1 billion by 2020 – showing a growth rate of 92 per cent.

What makes an app: Apps are likely to be written in popular programming languages as Objective C, C++, C# or Java. Specific choice of language naturally depends on what mobile platform and OS it is they are creating the apps for. For example, if is for Apple’s iOS, they would need to know how to use Objective C, whereas Java is the language to acquire proficiency in for Android Apps.

Latest trends: With more people gaining confidence to use smartphones, M-Banking is highly flourishing field in the world of app development. With emphasis on Digital India and cashless transactions there has been a huge development of apps for E wallets and banking applications. Mobile app development is evolving to integrate with television, in-car navigation and entertainment, shopping, commerce, banking and will be ubiquitous.

Mobile app courses: There are numerous mobile application developer training programmes and accredited degrees. Google launched the Android Skilling programme in India that aims to train two million mobile developers. This will be made available across public and private universities and training institutes of the National Skill Development Corporation of India. It will also be available free of charge on NPTEL (an initiative of the IITs and IISc) as part of its online mobile computing course. Additionally, Google has tied up with training partners like Edureka, Koenig, Manipal Global, Simplilearn, Udacity and UpGrad who will operate as authorised Android training partners in India.

Essential training: Complete a bachelor’s degree in app development, software engineering, computer science or a programming-related field. Then undergo a mobile application development certification course to gain knowledge about the characteristics of different platforms and how to develop apps that suit different platforms. Once you have the basics, choose what platform and mobile operating system you want to specialise in.

What do you learn: You get to learn the practical and theoretical aspects of virtualisation technologies, cloud technologies, data centres, networking and operating systems. Gain valuable industry inputs and insights into the process of creating cutting-edge mobile technology and develop skills to independently analyse, design, develop, deploy, and troubleshoot mobile applications and services.

Job opportunities: Mobile app development is the most sought after career path in the job market. Candidates who have undergone some training in this field also stand to gain better positions than their counterparts. Cross platform development expertise is also a highly-preferred skill.

Salary: A talented app developer with proper certification stands to earn approximately 12 lakhs per annum. Freshers get about 4 lakhs per annum. Higher salary can be expected after gaining experience in the field and proving one’s skill.

Key roles: Developing applications, testing and improving them; quality and functionality; coding for specific operating environments; design and develop the app’s interface; providing support for any issues; debugging, monitoring and documenting changes; implementing application programming interfaces (APIs) and migrating and adapting existing web applications to leading mobile platforms.

Skills required: One should possess knowledge in building cross platform applications. Empathy; passion; analytical bend of mind; the ability to get to the root of problems, analyse the same from every angle and come up with solutions, is what makes a great mobile app developer. One should also have knowledge of software design, an understanding of the software development process and lifecycle and knowledge of two or more programming languages.

With constant changes in technology, it is important that freshers update themselves with latest developments. The demand for new and innovative mobile apps will continues to grow and the demand for mobile app developers far exceeds the supply now. It is believed that by 2020, as many as 300,000 new mobile app develop roles will be created, of which the major will involve work on iOS and Android apps. So, finding a suitable position that meets your skill sets now or in the future won’t prove difficult. But the challenge will of course be to come up with an app that is completely unique and innovative.

Director Alpha Mindz

manu@alphamindz.com