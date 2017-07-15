Apologise for blaming us: Hindu outfits

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Hindu organisations, including Sanatan Sanstha, have demanded an apology from all those individuals as well as organisations, which had held responsible Hindu outfits and Sadhvi Saraswati for the desecration of religious structures in the state in the recent past.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said the police should also probe the possible links of Francis Pereira, the person arrested by the police for vandalising religious structures, to Believers, a Christian denomination with congregations and parishes worldwide, which teach about worshipping only one God and throwing away the idols.

“After Pereira was arrested by the police in the incidents of damaging religious symbols and temples in Goa for past few years, it has now become amply clear as to who was vitiating the communal harmony in Goa,” he added, pointing out that the secularists, who were targeting tolerant Hindu community over the incidents of iconoclasm for the last 12 years have now shut their mouth.

“Despite being the majority, Hindu community is maintaining the tolerant relationship with everybody; however, those indulging in the minority politics attempt to hold Hindu community guilty every time,” Rajhans said, further adding that therefore, the government should now take immediate action against those disturbing the communal harmony by hurling false allegations at the Hindu organisations.

The press conference was attended by Swarajya Sanghatana president Pravin Asolkar; Jayesh Thali of the Gomantak Mandir Mahasangh; Madhav Virdikar of the Bharatiya Sanskruti Raksha Manch, and Manoj Solanki, the state spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.