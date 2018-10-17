Anurag faces first defeat; mixed day for Goa

NT NETWORK

TALEIGAO

Chess players from Goa had a mixed day on the fourth day of the 1st International Open Grandmaster chess tournament being held in Goa with Dempo brand ambassador Anurag Mhamal facing his first defeat and Bhakti Kulkarni being held to a draw in category A at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao on Tuesday.

Anurag Mhamal’s free winning start in the tournament was ended by GM Ter Sahakyan Samvel. Ter S Samvel is presently leading the chart at the top while Mhamal has dropped to 19 place at the end of the fifth round.

However, the highlight of the day was stunning game play by upcoming Goan Ritviz Parab who compelled GM Abhijit Kunte to hang on to a draw in the fifth round. It was a Sicillian game with a hard-fought battle with 54 moves. This wasn’t Ritviz’s first such result as earlier he had held GM Deepan Chakkravarthy in another tournament. Ritviz has climbed to 44th position with 3.5 points.

Three players are in joint lead at the end of Round 5. Ter Sahakyan Samvel, Idani Pouyo and Sivuk Vitaly who are on five points apiece, jointly share the top slot.

Idano beat GM Stany GA while Sivuk Vitaly continued to showcase his dominance with his fine win over Bangladesh GM Rahman Ziaur.Top seed Kravtsiv Martyn dropped points as he was beaten by GM Babujian Levon. Kravtsiv is on 3.5 points while his Round 5 opponent has 4.5 points.

It was a marathon struggle to India’s Laxman RR who had to bring out his best against Ukrainian GM Tukhaev Adam before managing a win and to move on to 4.5 points.

Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Bhakti Kulkarni was held by Karthik Sai and is on three points.

Meanwhile, Fide Master Ameya Audi who lost in Round 4 defeat defeated Ramkrishna J to move to 55th position with 3.5 points. Fide Master Nitish Belurkar also grabbed 3.5 points after beating Soham Datar.

Niraj Saripalli, Om Barde, Colaco Reuban, Umang Kaisary, Wilson Cruz, Devesh Anand Naik, Tanvi Hadkonkar also registered wins in the Round 5.

Niraj and Om are on three points at the end of Round 5.