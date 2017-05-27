Anti-Tobacco awareness through films

To spread the message of harmful or ill effects of tobacco use and also to decrease the occurrence of Oral Cancer in Goa and to promote film art through non-profit screening of these films, Goa Anti-Tobacco Film Festival will be held on May 31

Tobacco has been a part of human civilization over the centuries despite its ill effects. A drug once introduced as a stress buster and style statement has cheated billions of people of their lives and their wealth. In an attempt to highlight the detrimental effects of this choice of lifestyle, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in association with the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Goa Dental College, and Hospital will organise ‘Goa Anti-Tobacco Film Festival 2017’ on World No Tobacco Day, May 31 at Auditorium I, Maquinez Palace, Panaji.

The World No-Tobacco Day was initiated by the World Health Organisation in 1987 to raise awareness of the threat posed by the global tobacco epidemic and of the steps that can be taken to reduce tobacco use and save lives. The theme this year is ‘Tobacco a threat to development’ It proposes measures that governments and the public should take to promote health and development by confronting the global tobacco crisis.

According to earlier reports, Goa Dental College receives as many as 5 to 10 cases of oral cancer and around 20 cases of pre-cancerous patients on a monthly basis. Chewable tobacco makes matters even worse and consumption of chewable tobacco is rampant among migrants while Goans prefer other ways of using tobacco such as smoking.

In an attempt to do their part of creating awareness among the lay public about the harmful and ill effects of tobacco use and to decrease the occurrence of Oral Cancer in Goa the Goa Dental College took up this initiative and threw open a competition for short film and ad film makers across Goa.

During the festival, on May 31, the five best advertisements and short films will be screened. The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by Secretary Health Government of Goa, Sudhir Mahajan.

(The festival is open to all.)