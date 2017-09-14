Anoushka Gaekwad: Flying high

17-year-old Anoushka Gaekwad’s passion for flying commenced when she was barely eight. Three weeks ago, the enterprising teenager received her pilot’s licence from Super T Aviation, an academy for air cadets in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada where she now resides. Through e-mail, the Goan-origin teenager shares her experiences, aspirations and more with NT KURIOCITY

Maria Fernandes|NT Kuriocity

A student of class 12 at Crescent Heights High School, Anoushka is pursuing a diploma in French. Born in Vasco, Goa, the youngster moved to Canada from Mauritius in 2006. “I became interested in flying ever since I knew what an astronaut was. I’ve always dreamt of going into space and that’s something I still wish to do. Not only that, my favourite film is Disney’s Peter Pan because he’s a boy who doesn’t grow up and can fly. To me, that seemed like a pretty good deal! Flying makes me feel carefree and that’s an emotion worth savouring,” she says.

The seven-week intensive flying programme ran during the summer vacation and gave Anoushka an opportunity to concentrate completely without it clashing with her school work. “It was a fairly intense course since we were studying loads everyday and flying at least 2 times a day with each flight being close to an hour and a half. There were a total of 17 cadets, between the ages of 16-18, from throughout Alberta and British Colombia,” she informs. It was tough from the word go and Anoushka had to work hard even before it began. “It was an expensive course approximately $15000, and I decided to apply for a scholarship and had to appear for a series of exams as well as an interview with the selection board besides passing the mandatory physical tests.” Of course she aced the tests and commenced the course with fervour and enthusiasm. “Everything was well planned and executed and hence no time was wasted in getting our training completed successfully,” she adds.

Asked what the toughest part of the course was, she replies, “We worked plenty and sweated a lot to get our licence. Persevering through all the demanding days was not always easy. Especially on days where it seemed like there was no hope, it became crucial to push through. But in the end it was all worth it.” With a judicious blend of theory and practical, the programme, included subjects like navigation, engine and plane parts, basic radio communication, flying laws, meteorology, etc. “Learning about the engine, its different parts and how they work was initially a little difficult due to its technicality and complexity but I got around it,” she says.

Speaking about her first experience in the cockpit and flying, she adds, “It was simply unbelievable! I mean when my instructor told me I would now be taking off, I was so terrified and excited at the same time, it was absolutely incredible. And when I actually took off, the feeling was even better. The adrenaline rush cannot be described in mere words!”

Taking-off and landing are two aspects of flying that take loads of practice but on her first attempt itself, Anoushka was able to land smoothly. “Many factors come into play while landing, like air pressure, wind, weight of the plane, air temperature, etc. Everything has to balance and come together for a smooth landing. For me taking off was much easier,” she admits.

Encouraging many more youngsters to take up flying or a career in the aviation field, she says: “My advice to any youth, or anybody for that matter, planning on flying or have recently started flying is to keep practicing. Every time you take-off, I guarantee it’ll be a completely new experience. The days are never the same so always have an idea of what to do in different circumstances and how to handle situations. One can only do so by flying regularly. I think that’s why this programme was so successful. There was never a break between flights so the information was ripe.”

Her plans for the future include graduating with a French diploma, attending the Royal Military College in Canada and a career in dentistry. “The two official languages in Canada are English and French, hence graduating as bilingual opens up many more avenues. Through the RMC I wish to pursue dentistry and also hope to keep training as a pilot which will then help me serve in the military. As a dentist, I would be able to serve in different parts of Canada tending to soldiers and their families. Being in cadets for so long has really shaped my identity and I believe I would be completing myself by joining the Canadian Military.”

Asked why she has decided on dentistry, she replies wisely, “Any other branch would be too demanding and would leave me no time for myself and my family and friends. And for me it is important to have the right balance between work and personal time.”

Anoushka’s parents, Ranjeet and Suhasini, a doctor and engineer respectively are the wind beneath their daughter’s wings and she gives them credit for her success. “My grandparents too, both paternal and maternal, have always been a great source of encouragement especially with regards to my flying and I owe them so much.”

Besides school and flying, Anoushka also plays the guitar and is very interested in Bollywood dance. My mum has a dance studio where she teaches Bollywood dance hence dancing is very much a part of me. The music, the tempo, in fact everything about it adds to making it wonderful.” Teaching children mental mathematics along with volunteering at the regional hospital once a week, are very much a part of her routine, in fact she admits she looks forward to it.

“There isn’t one day that goes by that I don’t miss my country. More specifically, there isn’t one day that I don’t miss Goa. My family is there and my childhood is there. We try and visit every 5 or so years and every time we go, there are always new and amazing memories that are created. I love coming back home because it is someplace where I feel alive. The music, the lights, the celebrations, the beaches, and the people, they all come together to make one of the most beautiful cities in India,” she says as she signs off.