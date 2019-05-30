Another Trinamool MLA joins BJP

New Delhi: In another jolt to the Trinamool Congress, its MLA Monirul Islam on Wednesday joined the BJP, the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses it suffered in the Lok Sabha polls.

Two TMC legislators and over 50 councillors had joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The BJP projected the decision of TMC’s Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash’ (together with all, development for all, trust of all).

Modi gave the slogan in his first address to MPs of BJP-led NDA after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared. He had asked them to win over the trust of minorities with their work.

Besides Islam, who represents Labpur in Birbhum, a few other TMC leaders, including former MLA Gadhadhar Hazra also joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Roy, a former TMC leader, termed the development as “very significant” and said it vindicates Modi’s call to the party to win over the trust of minorities.

Asked about some controversial comments made by Islam earlier in which he allegedly supported violence, Vijarvargiya said the BJP does not believe in any form of violence and there is no place for such views once a leader joins the party.