Another suicide bid from Zuari bridge foiled by cops

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Another suicide bid was foiled by the alert police personnel attached to Vasco traffic cell at Zuari Bridge on Tuesday.

As per the available information, a woman from New Vaddem was spotted at Zuari Bridge by the assistant sub-inspector Shobha Kankonkar and IRB police constable Ajaykumar Kharwar, both attached to Vasco traffic cell at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. The 36-year-old woman had plans to commit suicide to get away with the problems at her home.

When the assistant sub-inspector Kankonakar saw the woman at the parapet of the Zuari bridge at around 4.30 pm, she immediately rushed there along with police constable Kharwar and stopped her from jumping into the river.

The assistant sub-inspector intimated to the control room, and the woman was then taken to the Verna police station in a police jeep.

It may be also recalled that a woman and her 11-year-old daughter from Loutolim were prevented from committing suicide by the two police constables on duty at Cortalim junction on Sunday.

Both mother and her daughter were then handed over to the Verna police station.