Another online prostitution racket busted, 2 girls rescued

PANAJI: Porvorim police have busted yet another online prostitution racket and arrested one person while rescuing two victim girls. Police are on the lookout of a woman accused.

According to police, the raid was conducted on Wednesday night near an educational institute in Porvorim. “Accused Rohit Bhagit (24) has been arrested. There is also involvement of a woman in the prostitution racket,” said Porvorim PI Jivba Dalvi.

Bhagit residing at Candolim and a native of Thane-Maharashtra was nabbed while he had come to deliver victim girls to a prospective customer. Police informed that victim girls, both around 24 years old, have been sent to the state-run protective home at Merces. The victims are from West Bengal.

According to police, the accused was operating from Calangute area and there is involvement of a woman in this case. She is on the run, police said. Police have attached a car and a two-wheeler in connection with the case.

Police have also freezed three bank accounts which were used reportedly by the accused person to deposit the money earned through prostitution. The accounts contain around Rs 1,10,000.

According to police, they contacted the person whose telephone numbers were available on a website. Subsequently a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while he had come to deliver the girls to a prospective customer. The raid was conducted by the Porvorim police team under the supervision of PI Jivba Dalvi.

An offence under the Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act and Section 370 read with 34 of IPC have been registered.

Incidentally last week Porvorim police had busted an online prostitution racket wherein two accused arrested and two victims rescued.

According to police, even in this case there is involvement of a woman and she is also on the run. Since the last six months, Porvorim police have registered around six cases of prostitution.