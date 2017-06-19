Another casino likely to enter Mandovi waters

PANAJI: A casino vessel owned by Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited (GGHPL), a gaming company promoted by Haryana strongman and former minister Gopal Kanda, is likely to be allowed to operate on River Mandovi if all safety aspects are found to be in place.

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed inspection of the vessel by a surveyor.

The state government has decided to renew the licence of the casino vessel, as GGHPL has paid the pending annual recurring licence fees and other levies to the state government, amounting to over Rs 46 crore.

GGHPL used to operate Casino Rio on the River Mandovi until 2011. The company could not continue its operations due to lack of funds and criminal investigation on its promoter Kanda. Kanda was arrested a few years ago on charges of abetting suicide of an air hostess.

In 2013, the casino vessel of GGHPL was taken over by the Goa ports department for failing to pay fees and taxes.

Recently, however, GGHPL approached the High Court for revival and renewal of the licence after the state government asked the company to pay the pending dues and taxes along with interest and penalty. The state government also informed the High Court that it was willing to favourably consider the renewal of GGHPL’s licence if it paid the pending dues.

The state government has now asked the company to obtain the permissions required for renewal of the licence including permissions from the Goa State Pollution Control Board and Captain of Ports before a final decision is taken on the matter.

A division bench of the High Court had issued notice to the Goa government and Kanda’s GGHPL on a petition filed over a move to renew and grant an offshore casino licence to the company. As the government sought time to file a reply, the court, comprising Justice FM Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai, directed that the matter be placed for hearing before the vacation judge.