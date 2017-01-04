Announcement of early date an advantage: AAP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed to be the only party in the state fully prepared to face the assembly election. The party expressed confidence of winning the polls with a thumping majority.

Addressing a press conference in the city, AAP’s candidate for Panaji Valmiki Naik said that the announcement of early date is an advantage for the party. He said that AAP is the only party, which has declared a maximum number of candidates and also put out its different manifestos in public.

“We are fully prepared. At all the constituency levels, the organisation has been active. We have almost declared our candidates and manifestos which none of the political parties have done so far,” said Naik, while welcoming the Election Commission of India’s decision to hold election in the state on February 4.

Stating that the remaining candidates of the party will be announced in another 2-3 days, Naik said that AAP is “much ahead” of other parties, which are yet to decide on their candidates and manifestos.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Naik said, “Congress has for long ceased to be a political force and has suffered desertion by its ranks, while BJP has been deserted by its ideological cadres, and is full of aimless party leaders.” He said that neither the BJP nor the Congress has announced manifesto and that these parties are unable to declare a leader, who would lead their party to fight the election.