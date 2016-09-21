Anjunem dam reaches full capacity

SANKHALI : Bicholim and Sattari talukas have been put on high alert in the light of rising water level in the Anjunem dam, which has reached its full capacity of 93.23 metre. Executive engineer Dnyneshwar Salelkar said the water level has reached its full capacity and four gates have been opened, as there has been fear that continuous rains may push up the water level. As a precautionary measure water is being released.

People living at Morlem, Keri, Paryem, Sarvan and surrounding areas, especially along the banks of Valavanti and Kasti rivers, have been alerted as water level may still rise further.

The deputy collector, the mamlatdar and the panchayats have been asked to keep tabs on the situation.

