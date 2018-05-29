Anjuna, Vagator residents gherao electricity official over power cuts

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Over 50 residents of Anjuna, Vagator and surrounding areas on Monday gheraoed the executive engineer and assistant engineer at electricity department over constant power failure. The villagers demanded permanent solution to power failure which they have been facing since last two months.

The aggrieved villagers barged into the office of executive engineer Shailesh Naik Burye where assistant engineer Chandrakant Aroskar was also present. The villagers led by Colin Pereira handed over memorandum to the executive engineer demanding permanent solution to the power failures which is causing inconvenience to people of different walks of life. The local said that all individual power users are facing problem because of commercial connection which are given without proper planning. The villagers claimed that under the pretext of maintenance power shutdowns are announced but on the contrary more issues have surfaced on the day of these shutdowns.

Colin Pereira said, “We have come out of frustration to tell electricity department that we cannot take anymore and need uninterrupted power supply. Everyone including students, elderly people and even small babies are affected because electricity is main source of existence.”

Following assurance from the executive engineer Shailesh Naik Burye, the villagers returned back but also warned officials that if power supply is not regularised then they would come back.

Executive engineer Shailesh Naik Burye assured the villagers that “as a temporary relief we will switch off all commercial connection in Anjuna and Vagator area from 6 pm to 11 pm during the peak time so that individual consumers are not affected. We will also propose a new feeder and a transformer for Anjuna area until the Badem sub-station

comes up.”