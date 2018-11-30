Anjuna cops arrest Austrian, seize drugs worth Rs 1.3 crore

NT NETWORK

Close on the heels of a Russian woman, who was found dead on the Vagator beach in what is suspected to be a case of death due to drug overdose, the Anjuna police on Thursday arrested an Austrian national Christian Koller and seized drugs and chemicals all worth Rs 1.3 crore from his possession.

According to sources in the Anjuna police, the narcotic raid was conducted after the accused drug peddler, aged 33, was found

moving suspiciously along a road in Anjuna. On a search, police found that the drug peddler was carrying narcotic substances suspected to be charas, MDMA, whitish-coloured powder and GBL liquid all worth Rs 3.10 lakh.

Carrying out further investigation, the police conducted a search at his rented premises at Mazalwaddo in Anjuna and discovered that the accused had set up a ‘laboratory’ in the premises to produce amphetamine drug powder and also GBL liquid. Apart from drugs, police also found 21 bottles of different types of chemicals and a bottle of poison and raw amphetamine of around half a kilogram all worth Rs 1 crore in his rented premises. Police also found two electric induction stoves, a fridge and jars in the premises and attached all the articles during the course of the panchanama.

Police said that the accused had arrived in Goa two months back. He was arrested around 11.45 am on Thursday and produced in court.

Police sub-inspector Vidyesh Pilgaonkar has registered a narcotic raid case under Section 21(b), 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused has been remanded to five-day police custody.

Investigation into the case is being carried out by Anjuna police inspector C L Patil under the guidance of SDPO Serafin Dias.