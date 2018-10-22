Monday , 22 October 2018
TRENDING NOW
‘Angriya’ arrives in Goa after cruising in Arabian Sea  
Angriya Sea Eagle Pvt Ltd chairman Kiran Thakur and managing director Capt Nitin Dhond  are being welcomed by  deputy chairman of MPT G P Rai and others after their arrival in a cruise liner at the international cruise berth terminal at the Mormugao harbour on Sunday

‘Angriya’ arrives in Goa after cruising in Arabian Sea  

Posted by: nt October 22, 2018 in Goa News

VASCO: After journeying  for 16 hours, the  Mumbai-Goa cruise liner ‘Angriya’ berthed on Sunday at the international cruise berth terminal of the Mormugao Port Trust at the Mormugao harbour, bringing in 220 passengers and 67 crewmembers.

Deputy MPT chairman G P Rai, Mormugao municipal council chairperson Kritesh Gaonkar and  other MPT officials on Sunday afternoon welcomed the passengers and  chairman  of Angriya Sea Eagle Pvt Ltd Kiran Thakur and its managing director Capt Nitin Dhond at the MPT terminal.

Speaking to media persons,  Capt  Dhond said  the first trip from Mumbai to Goa was a challenging one. However,  the voyage was “extremely good”.

Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had flagged  off the cruise liner in Mumbai on Saturday. There was  a ‘laser show’ in Mumbai after the flag-off.

There were 220 passengers onboard the cruise liner, which  arrived in Goa after journeying  for 16 hours.

Hoping for good response to the cruise liner in the future,  Capt Dhond said the passengers were seen happily disembarking from the cruise liner  at the harbour.

He said that many more domestic cruise liners  have  planned to launch Mumbai-Goa services.

Asked whether the ASEPL will  launch cruise line services on other routes in the country, he said that Angriya Group service on the Goa-Mumbai sector brings back memories of Konkan Shakti and Konkan Sevak that operated in the past.

The Angriya cruise liner  will visit Goa thrice a week,  and the fares for the trip  run between Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000.

The ASEPL chairman said the tourists arriving Goa by Angriya will  gave a pleasurable  journey as they will be entrained during their 12-hour-long voyage.

The passengers were entertained on their arrival. A naval band  enthralled the tourists by playing song tunes.

Former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar,  who was among the passengers who travelled to Goa on  the cruise liner, observed that ‘Angriya’ will  give a touch of quality to the tourism sector of the state.

There have been three modes of transport for tourists to visit Goa  – road, railway and air. And now the central government  gave a push to  the fourth mode of transport through the cruise line service, Kuncalienkar  said.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011