Anger erupts after server ‘problem’ hits functioning of Margao citizen service centre

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The citizen service centre (CSC), that has been started by the government for efficient services to the public, was in the news on Thursday again as the server of the centre in Margao developed a problem and the entire functioning of the facility was disrupted for the first half of the day.

Several citizens, who had come in the morning, had to wait till afternoon to get their work done, while many of them went back home sulking.

Police help was sought to keep the situation from escalating as the citizens had turned angry after waiting for hours.

“The government has linked the department of transport to the CSC. The authorities have not applied their mind while doing so. The citizens have to visit three places-first the counter at the Collectorate, then the office at Osia complex and then the Arlem office. Is it not a waste of time? And then the government is charging fees also,” said an angry woman.

The situation compelled some citizens to draw attention of the legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco to the functioning of the centre.

“I demand that till the transport department office is not shifted to the South Goa Collectorate, the government should stop the service at the CSC. If people, visiting at 10 in the morning, have to wait till 1 p.m, then what is the use of having such a facility? I have asked the director of transport to stop the counter service immediately and also wrote to the chief minister. However, I could not talk to the Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar,’’ he said after visiting the counter.

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte could not be contacted for his comment. Sources in the district collector’s office, however, informed that the collector has taken note of the situation and is likely to brief the minister on it.