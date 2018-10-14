And the winner is…

NT BUZZ

The results of the Tiatr Competition ‘A’ Group organised by Kala Academy from September 10 to October 8, 2018 at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Panaji, have been declared and the tiatr ‘I Love You’ staged by Calangute Association, Calangute has been honoured with the first prize amounting to `1,00,000. The tiatr ‘Citizen’ staged by Machi Mogi Morjim Cultural Sanskrutic Saunstha, Morjim and Tiatr ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem….’ staged by Dramatic Troupe of Ribandar have won second prize amounting to `75,000 and third prize amounting to `50,000 respectively. The consolation prize amounting to `25,000 was awarded to tiatr ‘Pavlam (Foot-Steps)’ staged by Britona Dramatic Academy, Britona.

The first prize for Best Acting in the Male Category was bagged by Ashwin De Souza for the role of Damacian in the tiatr ‘I Love You’ whereas the second prize was awarded to Edward Casiano D’Souza for essaying the role of Eddie in the Tiatr ‘Torni Ximm’. The merit certificates of acting (male) have been awarded to Tulsidas Fatarpekar for the role of Reginald in ‘Chimtto’; Rupesh Jogle for the role of Sir Antonio in ‘Chuk Konnachi?’; Shreyas Kalangutkar for the role of Sam in ‘Ek Istor – Once More’ and Fr Joseph Claro Rodrigues for the role of Rickey in ‘Vadoll’.

The first prize for Best Acting in Female Category was awarded to Merlyn Rodrigues for the role of Queenie in the tiatr ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…’ while the second prize was bagged by Valency D’Souza for the role of Janice in the tiatr ‘Torni Ximm’.

The merit certificates of acting – female have been bagged by Trupti Kerkar for the role of Marikin in ‘I Love You’; Irene Cardozo for the role of Filsu in ‘Yes Sir’; Smital Shyam Hoble for the role of Alvina in ‘Ekvotachi Gantt’, Meenaxi Chaugule for the role of Sangeeta in ‘Zith’, Jlynna Fernandes for the role of Saira in ‘Pavlam – Footsteps’.

The award for the Best Negative Role was awarded to Clint Fernandes for the role of Inspector in the tiatr ‘Torni Ximm’ and the second prize was bagged by Antonet De Souza for the role of Ann in ‘Ek Istor – Once More’. The merit certificates for negative role have been bagged by Eleuterio S Da Costa for the role of Raposo in ‘Point’; Weldroy Fernandes for the role of Ryan in ‘Pavlam – Footsteps’.

The award for the Best Comedian – male was bagged by John Alexin Fernandes for the role of Raju in the tiatr ‘Citizen’. The merit certificates were awarded to Yogesh Bakal for the role of Damodar in ‘Torni Ximm’; Dnyneshvar Morajkar for the role of Gangaram in ‘Yes Sir’; Preet Pawar for the role of John in ‘Pavlam – Footsteps’.

The award for the Best Comedian – female was awarded to Aveena Pereira for the role of Sucegaad in Tiatr ‘Point’. The merit certificates were awarded to Sunshine Fernandes for the role of Carmin in ‘I Love You’ and Christa Cardoso for the role of Naina in Torni Ximm.

The award for the Best Child Artist in male category was bagged by Nariko D’Souza for the role of Roy in the tiatr ‘Zith’. The merit certificates were awarded to Aushmin Dias for the role of Joshua in ‘Point’, Daniel Gomes for the role of the orphan in ‘Chuk Konnachi?’.

The award for the Best Child Artist in the female category was awarded to Crizaila Fernandes for the role of the orphan in the tiatr ‘Chuk Konnachi?’. The merit certificate was awarded to Ruzane Colaco for the role of Miku in ‘Vadoll’.

The first prize for Best Direction was awarded to Matias Mascarenhas for tiatr ‘I Love You’. The second and third prize was bagged by John Alexin Fernandes for tiatr ‘Citizen’ and J L Diogo Fernandes for tiatr ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem….’ respectively.

The Best Stage Set award was bagged by Kiran Barve for ‘Pavlam’. The merit certificate for stage set was awarded to Frazer Dias for ‘Chuk Konnachi?’. The Best Light Effect award was secured by Dhananjay Phalkar for ‘I Love You’ and the merit certificate was given to Rajendra Moraskar for ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…’ The Best Music Band award was bagged by Selvyn Braganza, Roy Menezes, Leander Mascarenhas, Nevelle and Louis Mascarenhas for ‘I Love You’; and the merit certificate was bagged by Senon De Souza, James Vaz, Xavier Fernandes, Luis Mascarenhas, Fr Lin Fernandes, Semy Braganza, Cannon D’Souza for ‘Chuk Konnachi?’.

The award for Best Make-up went to Roland Mascarenhas for ‘Citizen’ and the merit certificate was bagged by Angela Fernandes for ‘Ekvotachi Gantt’. The Best Costume Award was awarded to Irene De Souza for ‘I Love You’ and the merit certificate was bagged by M Apolina Dias for ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…” The Best Background Music award was given to Sachin Chowgule for ‘Torni Ximm’ while the merit certificate was bagged by Kirti Barve for ‘Chimtto’.

The first and the second prize for Best Singer male (solo) award went to Frenzie Vito Rodrigues for ‘Point’ and Peter Fernandes for ‘Citizen’ respectively. The merit certificates were bagged by Evaristo Rodrigues for ‘Citizen’, George Gonsalves for ‘Chimtto’ and Marcos Faria for ‘Vadoll’.

The first prize for Best Singer female (solo) was bagged by Denzilia Menezes for ‘I Love You’ and the second prize was bagged by Naisa Lotlekar for ‘Chimtto’. The merit certificates were bagged by Mitisha Tavares for ‘Har’, Ciena Furtado for ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…’ and Maria Lourdes Fernandes for ‘Zith’.

The prize for Solo Comedy – male was awarded to Agnelo Silveira for ‘Chimtto’ and merit certificate were bagged by Basilio Carvalho for ‘Zith’, Johnny Mascarenhas for ‘I Love You & Evaristo Rodrigues for ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…’.

The prize for solo comedy – female was awarded to Loyena Mascarenhas for ‘Ek Istor – Once More’.

The prize for best child singer male (solo) was bagged by Frenwin M Fernandes for ‘Citizen’. The merit certificates were awarded to Johann Rebello for ‘Har’, Sherwin Dias for ‘Minnminnti Vat’ and Nariko D’Souza for ‘Zith’.

The best prize for Child Singer female (solo) was awarded to Shanika Carvalho for ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem….’ and the merit certificates were bagged by Annalee Pires De Menezes for ‘Point’, Linoshka Mascarenhas for ‘I Love You’ and Raiza Filomena Rego for ‘Vadoll’.

The Best Choral Cantar Singing award was bagged by Ruella Coelho, Joselyn Coelho, Mashada Vaz for ‘Pavlam’.

The Best Duet award was bagged by Bhusan Rodrigues and Lajjea Da Costa for ‘Citizen’. The merit certificates were awarded to Socorro Fernandes and Valency D’Souza for ‘Torni Ximm’, Pio Agnel Fernandes and Petlina Fernandes for ‘Minnminnti Vat’; and Hendry Lobo and Clarissa Lobo for ‘Citizen’.

The Best Duo award was awarded to Avina Furtado and Oshin Joana Fernandes for ‘Point’. The merit certificates were bagged by Jonas Fernandes and Frenwin Fernandes for ‘Citizen’, Ciena Furtado and Juvina Vas for ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…’

The Best Trio award was bagged by Freza Fernandes, Evaristo Rodrigues and Connie Pereira for ‘Citizen’. The merit certificates were awarded to Bolmax Pereira, Benny Costa, Doel Dias for ‘Chuk Konnachi?’; Deepti Coutinho, Ruchita Gomes, Melita Fernandes for ‘Chuk Konnachi?’

The Best Quartet was awarded to Bolmax Pereira, Deepti Countinho, Suzetta Pereira and Jeffrey Viegas for ‘Chuk Konnachi?’ The merit certificates were bagged by Flannan Ferrao, Holly H Rodrigues, Ciano K Fernandes, Jovienne Fernandes and Kimberly D’Mello for ‘Point’.

The Best Lyrics award was bagged by Austin S Rodrigues for the song ‘Amchi Jib’ in the tiatr ‘Devan Ghoddlam Tem…’ The merit certificate was awarded to Juje Fernandes for the song ‘Mhojem Sopon’ for the tiatr ‘Torni Ximm’.

The first prize for the Best Script was awarded to Fr Joseph Claro Rodrigues for the Tiatr ‘Vadoll’. The second prize was bagged by Edmund Vaz for the tiatr ‘Torni Ximm’. The consolation prize was awarded to Augie D’Mello for the tiatr ‘Pavlam – Footsteps’.

A total of 15 institutions participated in the competition. The judges for the competition included Domingos Coelho, Raghuvir N Govekar and Fr Olavo Caiado. The prize distribution of this competition will be declared at later date..