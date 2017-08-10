Anand pins hopes on Bahujan Samaj votes

Goa Suraksha Manch president and its candidate for the Panaji by-election Anand Shirodkar in an interview with Abdul Wahab Khan says that he has hopes to garner maximum votes from Bahujan Samaj

Q: What do you think are the issues that will help you catch voters’ attention?

In the last 22 years, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has spent little time to work for his constituency; it has been neglected and remains underdeveloped. The civic authorities are also to be blamed. Even former MLA Siddharth Kuncalienkar neglected the constituency. The absence of cleanliness, erratic water and power supply and parking woes have been plaguing the constituency. Since I have been moving door to door for campaigning I have realised that people aren’t bothered about politics. They are frustrated by the non-fulfilment of promises. Over the years the voters have seen little improvement in the city, hoping that every new dispensation would take interest in their city. But the issues have remained unattended. whether I win or lose, I and my party will always work to improve the basic amenities of the city.

Q: Your party fought the assembly polls on medium of instruction issue, but people rejected you. Do you think people will vote for you this time?

There are many reasons for our defeat in Panaji during the assembly polls. One of the reasons was selecting the wrong candidate Ketan Bhatikar, who was chosen after Raju Sukerkar backed out on health ground. Sukerkar had been seen as a tough opponent to BJP’s Siddharth Kuncalienkar. Another reason that the party did not do well was that we did not get expected support from our own RSS cadres who despite having reservations voted for the BJP because our candidate was weak. The other reason was that MGP, a pre-poll alliance partner of the Goa Suraksha Manch, didn’t include MOI in its manifesto and was not honest to the cause. But this time the party president himself is contesting the bye-election and I see no reason for the RSS cadres as well as party supporters to vote against me. This could be Parrikar’s last election.

Q: Will there be any split in Bahujan Samaj votes since the Congress candidate also belongs to the same community?

Look, I have been working for the community and the people for a long time – actually since my childhood – and people know me very well. I have garnered wide support from Bahujan Samaj which comprises around 9000 voters of the total vote strength in the constituency. There will be no split in votes since the Congress candidate is little known. I have also got the support from a fraction of Saraswat samaj, who are upset with Parrikar. I strongly believe that this time voters of Panaji will vote for me to witness change… All Parrikar’s rival will vote against him, and no one can stop me from becoming the first Bahujan Samaj leader of the state.

Q: Is this by-poll a fight between personalities?

Voters won’t see it as a fight between personalities. It is a fight to protect the identity of the state and to uphold the politics of principle. The present tactics of Parrikar is to intimidate political opponents and subjugate critics. I had to give up my job to join the BJP but I resigned from the party in 2001 when I realised that the party was working against its own principles… It is now a Manohar Parrikar party. A perilous future awaits those who try to exercise the rights they think they have in a democracy. Parrikar has failed considerably on all such character traits which are required for a good politician. I feel that to be a good politician and to handle people’s grievances it is not necessary to be highly educated person. The things that he/she should have are a heart, emotions, practical knowledge, empathy towards people and an urge to serve the constituency. All these traits can be seen in me.

Q: What would be your priorities if you are elected,? And how will you achieve them?

The voters have expressed resentment on several issues such as the unresolved garbage menace, power outages, improper supply of water and other basic amenities. The BJP has promised to provide and improve the civic amenities ahead of every election for the people of Panaji constituency; but the issues have remained unchanged. My top priorities will be sanitation, water and power supply, sewerage, parking management… I will also set up a helpdesk for senior citizens and tourists to facilitate their grievances and basic needs.