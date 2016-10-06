Anahata Yog Utsav at Devaaya

The five-day Anahata Yog Utsav will be held from October 8 to October 12 at Devaaya Ayurveda & Naturopathy Resort, Goa. It is an event that brings together wellness experts in the field of yoga, Ayurveda, soulful music, healing and nature therapies from all around the world. It has been designed for the enthusiasts, beginners and advanced level practitioners alike. Those in search of alternate healing therapies may also find cures for long standing issues at this event.

During the course of these five-days, you will experience pure and authentic forms of yoga like hatha, ashthanga vinyasa and kundalini yoga. Apart from these, one will be able to attend workshops and lectures with revered Ayurveda doctors, chakra healers, pranic healers, etc.

The day will start with a morning Sadhana at 5.30 a.m. and will end with a musical event or a meditation session at around 10 p.m., with back-to-back sessions in between.

For those who wish to enhance their festival experience with some authentic Ayurvedic treatments such as abhyanga massages, facials and shirodhara, Devaaya offers the best therapists who will pamper you and use their considerable knowledge, experience and expertise for treatments.

The teachers for the Utsav are curated by Anahata to offer a well rounded, wholesome and enriching experience to the participants. It includes

Zia Nath – Ancient Sacred Dances, Bijay J Anand – Kundalini Yoga, Marieke de Lange – Kundalini Yoga, Anugraha Unnikrishnan – Vinyasa Flow, Arun Gupta – Ayurveda, Laura Plumb – Kundalini Yoga, Maa Gyaan Suveera – Spiritual Guide.

The cuisine is personally prepared by Bijay J Anand in consultation with ayurveda and naturopathic doctors of Devaaya. Delicious vegetarian Indian cuisine, balanced to nourish the three doshas of kapha, vata and pita, the cuisine is designed to be healing and detoxifying.

