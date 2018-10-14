An orphan’s tale

Fr Doel Dias’ eighth tiatr questions the society and highlights the issues related to orphans. NT BUZZ speaks to the director and finds out more about his tiatr

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Fr Doel Dias based at Nuvem is always on his toes when Kala Academy Tiatr Competition arrives. Like many other tiatrists who produce tiatrs only during the competition season. Fr Doel also tries his best to convey his message through his tiatrs.

‘Chuk Konnachi?’ is his latest tiatr, written and directed for the Kala Academy Tiatr Group A Competition, the tiatr is based on orphans, and their situation in the society. It highlights their issues societal as well as personal.

Fr Doel says the term ‘orphans’ refers to those children who have lost their parents. However, there are cases where children whose parents are alive but are unaware of who they are or where they are.

For Fr Doel, it turned out to be his research topic. “I had to do a thorough research on this topic before writing my tiatr. I wanted to note the behaviour of these children and how they live in the orphanage. Hence, I made several visits to the orphanages in Goa and interacted with the owners and found all the necessary information,” he says. Further, he also met regular visitors at orphanages and found out details about their work. Through this research he was successful in finding out how society treats them.

Fr Doel’s tiatr, ‘Chuk Konnachi?’ is a love story, a family drama centric to the theme of orphans. It is a story of a landlord’s son and a young servant in the house. The landlord’s son does not believe in caste, religion, status and wishes to marry the servant. The servant also falls in love with him. However, destiny has other plans. When the boy’s mother gets to know about their affair, she discontinues her maid’s work and she is asked to move out.

Soon the maid realises that she is pregnant, but she cannot go back because of the boy’s family’s stance. Since aborting a child is a crime, she goes ahead with the pregnancy and gives birth to a girl. She then decides to leave the baby at the orphanage for her better future. The tiatr revolves around the mystery of whether fate will ever reunite the family.

Fr Doel says that his tiatr questions who is responsible for the children in orphanage. He adds: “There are some children born due to rape, there are many who are given away to the orphanage because of divorce cases or financial issues. Who is responsible for their situation? We often overlook this question, but this tiatr highlights it. It highlights the identity of an orphan whose parents are alive yet doesn’t know who they are.”

There are many people celebrating their birthdays and big days at the orphanages. However, the children also need some quality time with the celebrants, they sometimes wish for people to find their parents. Sometimes they also wish to get adopted and accepted into a loving family.

People are educated and aware of such issues today and they do come forward to assist orphanages. There are many people who opt to adopt a child, or even sponsor their education, etc. In such a case, the child feels loved. Many orphans who grow up and after securing a well paying job, also assist their orphanage in their own ways. They do not forget the things done for them by the orphanage and its staff.

He says that the stories for his tiatrs are always inspired by societal issues and family dramas. He researches about the topics that are still left untouched by the tiatrists and accordingly writes his tiatrs. Even if the theme is repeated, he assures that his message and story angle are very different.

After the competition, Fr Doel has started to perform shows in auditoriums as well as in villages for people all across Goa. He mentions that audience appreciated the tiatr, story and acting.

‘Chuk Konnachi?’ is Fr Doel’s eighth tiatr. It has 14 kaantaras and five cants, some of which are written by the director himself. His tiatrs always include a mix of amateur and professional cast. Usually they are spread all across Goa and come together only during rehearsals.

The specialty of this year’s tiatr is a revolving stage created by the children in the cast. “This huge stage moves on five wheels. With one move, the set changes the scene from college to college canteen to orphanage. I would really appreciate the children who waited after the rehearsals to make this stage,” he mentions.

He finally adds that tiatr competition helps him to showcase his art. “We do give sermons in churches but that is not the only place I should be giving morals. Tiatr is a performing arts and a medium to convey the message. People do take this message and rectify their mistakes in their real life,” he concludes.