An evening of felicitation and awards

The evening of June 16 marked the graduation day ceremony of Sharada Mandir School, Miramar for outgoing students of class 10 and 12. This year too, students have made the school proud by achieving hundred percent results, both, in the ICSE and ISC Board Examinations of March 2017.

The graduation ceremony began with a procession of the graduates to their seating. This was followed by students singing their school song and ceremonial lamp lighting.

Principal Sharmila Umesh delivered the welcome address in which she said: “This day is indeed a momentous day for all the students, their parents and teachers present here. For students because they have proved their mettle and come out with flying colours and parents as they must have burnt the midnight oil along with your children in preparation for the exams and teachers who have worked unstintingly to achieve these results.”

All graduates received awards and certificates at the hands of chief guest Padma Shri Barkha Dutt. Addressing the students on the occasion, Barkha said: “Anything is possible in this world so do not be afraid to dream big. You might not get there but you will get somewhere close to it.”

In the ICSE examination 169 students answered, out of which 141 got distinction and 26 got first class. And 51 students who got above 90 per cent received chairman, Dattaraj V Salgaocar’s Award for excellence.

This year, there were two gold medalists – Deep Prashant Dessai and Trusha Neogi, both with 97.6 per cent. They have stood first in the State of Goa as well and are recipients of the Sharada Mandir Trust Gold medal.

The silver medalist this year was given to Varshini C with 97.1 per cent and the bronze medal was won by Sakshi Wagle who secured 96.8 per cent. Seven students scored 100 in mathematics, three in commercial applications and one in physical education.

The third batch of ISC had 37 students; 19 in commerce and 18 that studies humanities. 27students secured distinction. Gold medal in commerce was awarded to Vikramsinh Amarsinh Patil with 97.6 per cent, silver medal was won by Kanishka Sandu with 93.6 per cent and bronze medal was given to Corran De Souza with 88 per cent.

In humanities, gold medal was given to Simran Juwarker with 93.4 per cent, silver medals to Ramya Allaparthi with 93.2 per cent and bronze medals to Evita Rodrigues with 93 per cent. Vikramsinh Patil scored 100 both in accounts and mathematics and Ramya scored 100 in psychology.

Other dignitaries present on the dais were chairman, Dattaraj V Salgaokar; vice chairperson, Dipti Salgaocar and administrator, Oscar Gonsalves.