An academic year of change

Academic changes always cause anxiety amongst students and it is normal as it takes time to accept any kind of change. And it is equally challenging for educationists to adapt to new situations. NT KURIOCITY finds out about the changes for academic year 2017-18 and more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

The new academic year has begun and apart from the minor changes that happen every year in colleges, one of major change this year is the introduction of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) which allows students to select subjects from the prescribed courses. Other changes include the college timings, duration of lectures which now will be for one whole hour.

While the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) may be new to most colleges, Parvatibai Chowgule College of Arts and Science, Margao, the Goa’s only autonomous college was also the first to implement it in 2015. Principal, Parvatibai Chowgule College Nandkumar Sawant says: “CBCS has enabled the students to choose subjects of their choice based on career options and interests. It has 120 academic credits and 10 non academic credits. Under this system, students can choose single major, major-minor or a double major. Our research shows that students opt for this college by choice because of this system.”

The academic credits offer core and elective in their courses (subject) and there are compulsory courses that help the students in academic support and development like academic writing, research writing, etc.

Principal of SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Panaji Radhika Nayak says: “CBCS enables good mobility of students from one institution to others across the country.”

Principal of Don Bosco’s College, Panaji, Cedric Silveira says: “The BA (Mass Media) course has undergone a welcome change with more media subjects on offer. Many relevant and interesting subjects are included for the students of today.”

He adds that the syllabus and course structure for the BBA and BBA-Travel and Tourism departments have also undergone a change: “This will be a challenge for the faculty. Moreover with the evaluation pattern being changed, it will take time to get used to.”

Students too seem positive about this change. Student, St Xavier’s College, Mapusa, Abigail Crasto says: “If someone can choose between IT and another subject, I consider them very lucky. Apart from that I think the first year students are at an advantage because they have more choice regarding the subjects they want to opt for and are also introduced to some new papers. However their work load is also going to increase.”

Apart from the CBCS, another change at St Xavier’s College, Mapusa is that of the college timings. Officiating principal of St Xavier’s College, Mapusa, Fr Jeronimo D’Silva says: “We have now changed the college timings to 8:30 a.m. and the lectures will go on up to 2:45 p.m. or even later. The practicals for science and psychology will continue in the afternoon and everything else is the same.”

Expressing her views on the change in college timings, student, St Xavier’s College, Mapusa, Abigail Crasto says: “I really don’t mind the timing being changed to 8:30 a.m. because even in school the timings have always been 8 a.m. so with 8:30 a.m., it’s like a concession of half an hour.”

However, some students coming from places as far as Ponda, Margao do find it difficult to cope with traveling due to the shift in timings. Students like Samuel Periera and Shivani Kunkolienkar who travel to St Xavier’s College from Margao and Panaji, respectively feel the brunt of the change. Samuel says: “I am not okay with the timings, although it seems like a small time shift but for students like me who travel it means we have to wake up even earlier. Also despite college starting earlier and lectures are being longer, the break is still only 15 minutes.”

Sherry Fernandes also a student of St Xavier’s who travels from Vasco says that the travel by buses are adding to their woes. She says: “Students who travel from South Goa face a lot of problems because most of the times the local buses do not even stop where they are supposed to stop. Then there are other days when buses are so crowded, that before we can enter the bus, the driver will already proceed so sometimes it even poses a threat to us because you have the chances of falling off the bus.

Speaking about the duration of lectures, the lecturers seem quite pleased as it would give them enough time to complete the set portion. Head of department of English, Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar Clarinda Dias says that the one-hour pattern of lectures would work positively as teachers can conduct more creative and activity-based classes to enhance the syllabus content.

Abigail says a student’s attention span would be burdened for back to back one-hour lectures.

For Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) students, lectures have always been beyond an hour and students find no difference in the change in duration of lectures. Student from Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College Pruela Francis says: “We have lectures of two hours; two to three lectures a day. It is very interesting and fun. Teachers tend to give us a five-minute break occasionally when we have heavy subjects.” She adds that teachers will probably continue teaching 45 minutes worth of material in one hour.

Besides the changes in curriculum, SS Dempo College has started an institution level initiative to promote road safety. Nayak says: “This year Dempo College is promoting road safety by insisting that students with two wheelers will be given entry to the college only if they are wearing a helmet.”

It’s safe to say that most students are in favour of CBCS but aren’t warming up to lecture durations increasing to an hour, it will take some getting used to.