Amptech pavilion shines in display

Amptech India, the pharmaceutical and engineering pavilion was one of the best organised. Companies exhibited modern machinery and gave live demonstration of its working. A highlighting feature of the pavilion was that it had functioning air conditioners because of which even lay visitors who had nothing to do pharmaceuticals were seen making a beeline to the stall. The pavilion had several companies from Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vizag, etc, but Goan visitors gave the special salute to local companies such as Unichem Laboratories, Pilerne, Sai Samarth Engineering, Bethora, Target Innovations, Vasco, among others. The pavilion offered members of pharmaceuticals and associated allied industries a platform to network and check out the latest equipment in their sectors.

Goa is the major hub for pharmaceutical exports and virtually all Indian, Goan and MNC pharma players have manufacturing plants in the state. Several companies have expanded their production facilities in recent

years. There are over 40 pharmaceutical companies in the state and nearly all of them are in the export market. The annual turnover of the industry in the state is above Rs 10,000 crore, according to the Goa Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association

(GPMA).