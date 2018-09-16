Amogh Desai to lead Goa

NT NETWORK

PORVORIM

Amogh Desai will lead the Goa Senior men’s team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy One Dayers at Bengaluru from September 19 to October 8 disclosed Goa cricket Association (GCA) secretary Daya Pagi in the presence of former India captain Mohinder Amarnath and GCA acting president Suraj Lotlikar at the GCA academy in Porvorim on Saturday.

Goa play Maharashtra in their first match on September 19. Goa, then take on Railways on September 21. Goa play seven States and their last game will be against Vidarbha on Ocotber 8.

“Be positive. Start training at the nets but take every opportunity to increase match practise. Playing competitive cricket is the best,” stated former India captain Mohinder Amarnath during an interaction with the selected players and a number of Under-19 GCA players.

“Nobody is the master of the game. Every day is different in cricket; every ball you face is different. Cricket is full of surprises and for that you have to stick to what you are. Make the best of the abilities you have,” Mohinder told the boys.

Mohinder stressed that a player should keep his mind open and be able to adapt and adjust to the needs of the day. “You cannot be another Kohli or a Tendulkar. Each player is different. But you can be great if you work hard. Practise hard and your dreams will come true,” stated Mohinder.

“Mohinder Amarnath is one of the legends of the game GCA is getting to interact with our cricketers. We have spoken to Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly and they have agreed to come to share some of their wisdom with our boys. This initiative is an on-going process and I hope you all will make the most of it,” Suraj Lotlikar told the players in his brief address.

“Sagun Kamat and Assauddin have been dropped from the team as both are nursing injuries. The team selected is a composition of youth and experience. This is a good chance for our youngsters to excel,” stated Goa coach Prakash Mayenkar.

“I am very happy to see a lot of youngsters getting a chance to represent Goa at the senior level. Our focus is on youngsters and this team selected by the selection committee proves that,” stated Daya Pagi in his concluding address.

The Team: Amogh Desai ,SumiranAmonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudesai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Goankar, KeenanVaz, Amulya Pandrekar, Maliksab Shirur, Lakshay Garg, Vijesh Prabhudesai, Vishamber Kahlon, Krishna Das, Amit Verma, Felix Alemao, Rajsekhar Harikant.