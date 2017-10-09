‘AMKA’ an exhibition highlighting various facets of tourism

NT BUZZ

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, a painting exhibition titled ‘AMKA’ was organised by artists Adriel, Maendra and Karishma Alvares at Big Foot Art Gallery, Loutolim. The exhibition commenced on World Tourism Day – September 27 and was open to public viewing for a week.

The three artists portrayed various diverse topics from environment to freedom, through their paintings. Maendra Alvares’ paintings focussed on the environment and its importance. He portrayed the elements of nature and the need to protect them. “Environment should be protected, and most importantly we must balance the elements of nature. I want my guests and visitors to know its significance through my paintings,” said Maendra.

Adriel’s paintings on the other hand, portrayed freedom highlighting common sense, “like the painting of a boy eating an ice cream, which shows how we take something as simple as an ice cream so lightly, that we look only at its front but don’t notice the back melting.” Karishma had a variety of her paintings on exhibit, though many of her paintings did not directly relate to the World Tourism Day.

“AMKA stands for initial alphabets of Adriel, Maendra, Karishma Alvares. This title was finalised on the spur of the moment and it definitely sounded good,” Maendra said. The exhibition promoted the importance of maintaining nature and its elements. During the inauguration a few cloth bags were distributed to the guests. These bags were painted by students highlighting the concepts of peace and unity. A small presentation was further made for the drivers at Big Foot, explaining the way tourists should be treated. Some of the regular guides were also felicitated for their services towards guests and visitors.