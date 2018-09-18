Amit Shah to decide on Goa leadership crisis

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The three central observers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Ram Lal, B L Santhosh and Vinay Puranik left for Delhi on Monday afternoon after holding several rounds of talks with party men and alliance partners over the prevailing situation in the state arising from Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s sickness.

The central observers will submit a detailed report to party’s national president Amit Shah based on which a decision will be taken.

Speaking to media after holding a series of meetings with the party’s office bearers, former MLAs and core committee members in the party’s office in the city on Monday, general secretary of the party Ram Lal said the team of observers will submit a detailed report to the national party president on the discussions held in Goa.

When questioned whether BJP is considering a permanent solution to the leadership crisis or thinking of making a temporary arrangement, Ram Lal said that he is not the one to find the solution and added that all suggestions and feedbacks which have been received by him

will be communicated to the national party president.

“We will submit our report to the party president in New Delhi about whatever discussion was held in the state over the current political situation. The final decision will be taken by the national president of the party in the interest of development of Goa,” he stated. He further said that the discussion on appointing new chief minister or a change in leadership was not on their agenda, adding that the meeting which took place with office bearers and former legislators of the party discussed issues pertaining to party organisation which included future programmes of the party and preparation for parliamentary elections.

Ram Lal also maintained that alliance partners have expressed that the government should function smoothly and that they are with the BJP. “Alliance partners have said that the decision taken by BJP will be acceptable to them. They have not put forward any demand before me, they only gave suggestions,” the BJP leader said. He further added that whether they (alliance partners) want to merge with BJP or not is up to them and they should give a thought to it, denying that there was any proposal from the BJP to the alliance partners for merging their parties.

The party observers also claimed that the coalition government led by BJP is strong and functioning well, and they are not bothered about what Congress is up to.

Sources said that the team of observers has taken views of the party leaders as well as alliance partners on all alterative options including a change in leadership, bringing leader from alliance partners by merging their party with BJP to lead the state if a situation arises in future following the continuous absence of Parrikar in the state due to his illness.

The party observers on Monday met former MLAs of the party which included former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, former ministers Rajendra Arlekar, Dayanand Mandrekar, Dilip Parulekar, Mahadev Naik besides Damodar Naik, Ganesh Gaonkar and others and took their views into consideration on how to strengthen the party in the state.

Meanwhile, on Monday, there was no move or meeting held by Goa Forward Party and Independent legislators, who on Sunday met the BJP central observers together as a group. However, it is understood that the stand of the group of these six non-BJP legislators, who are part of the Parrikar-led government, will be crucial when the BJP central leadership takes any decision.

When asked, GFP chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who led the group of six legislators during the meeting with the central observers of BJP on Sunday, said that there was no reverse communication from BJP leadership on Monday on the issues that were discussed.