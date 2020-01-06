Amit Shah orders probe

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ordered the Delhi Police to take all necessary action to control the situation in the Jawaharlal Nehru University where widespread violence in the evening left many students, including girls, and teachers injured. He also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to officials, Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik following the violence.

“Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. He has also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP-level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.