Amit Shah learning Bangla to prepare for Bengal polls

New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has started preparing for the 2021 West Bengal assembly election by learning Bengali.

Shah aims to learn Bangla so that the language does not become a barrier while making strategies for the polls. He also plans to start his address during his campaign in the state with Bangla to connect in a better way with the public. He has appointed a teacher also for the same.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee coined a slogan ‘Ma Mati Manush’ (mother, motherland and people) and in her recent addresses, she strongly spoke up for Bengali pride. She even termed Shah as an outsider.

Shah is believed to be an expert in making electoral strategies and he makes different strategies for each election. But after failing in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, he wants to control the West Bengal assembly polls. Therefore, to make a better connect with the party workers, he has started learning the language.

According to a senior BJP leader of West Bengal, there is nothing new in it. The BJP president is learning four different languages including Bangla and Tamil.

Notably, Shah is fluent in Hindi despite being from Gujarat because he learnt Hindi while he was in prison and was prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years. Very few know that Shah has also learned classical music and he practises it to relax.