Ambelim trounced 0-10

AMBELIM: Santa Cruz Soc of Poitamado hammered Ambelim SC 10-0 in the GFA 3rd division football league match played at Ambelim grounds on Tuesday.

Nevil Fernandes scored four goals all alone in the 35th, 47th, 50th and 73rd minute, while striker Sertorio Monteiro, who also played a good game, scored a hat-trick finding the mark in the 17th, 21st and 24th minute. Roswyn Monteiro, Pranoy Mascarenhas and Zeston Fernandes scored a goal each. At Dando grounds-Benaulim, Carmona SC and St Anthony’s SC, Colva played a goalless draw. At Sao Jose de Areal, Ugem Rising Club who were to play Guirdolim Club arrived late and as such the match did not take place, disclosed the local organisers. Asked whether it was a walk over for Guirdolim Club, the local organisers said that the match commissioner one Franky stated that he will send a report to the GFA in this connection. It was disclosed that Guridolim team and the referees were present.

Sources disclosed that in such situation, a walk over is given and that the referees should ask the team present to play the ball and score a goal so that the ‘walk over’ is in order as per rules. No such thing was done in this case, the local organisers said.