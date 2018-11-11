Ambelim, Sporting Clube settle for draw

nt network

AMBELIM

Ambelim Sports Club and Sporting Clube de Goa played out a goalless draw in the GFA Vedanta Women’s League match played at Ambelim ground, on Saturday.

Coming after a long break, both the teams took time to settle in the game. It was a quiet first half but both the sides showed attacking intent in the second, but couldn’t get past each other’s defence line. The match ended in a goalless draw with no real chances in the game. Cynthia Lobo of Ambelim was awarded the player of the match.