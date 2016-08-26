Amay Morajkar could be first Goan in India team for AFC U-16 or U-17 FIFA WC

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES |NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

Football lovers of Goa may be in for a surprise. Goan Amay Morajkar may be part of the Indian squad to be selected for the AFC U-16 championship to be hosted in Goa if he is able to convince Indian coach Nicolai Adam that he is one of the best midfielders in the country in the age group category.

The Indian U-16 probables are preparing at the Fatorda stadium and players will be short listed for the tournament latest by September 5 — the AFC deadline for final registration. “I have still not shortlisted the players. I will hand over the list as per the AFC deadlines,” Nicolai Adam told The Navhind Times.

Amay Morajkar is born on June 20, 2000. According to AFC guidelines a player who is 16 years and 364 days is eligible to play in the U-16 tournament. Amay fits the bill and as the only Goan amongst the probables training under Nicolai, he may find himself in the list that Nicolai will have to submit to AFC

Midfielder Amay hails from Bicholim. He has been part of the India U-14 squad for an AFC tournament before and has represented India a number of times in friendlies and competitive games.

Amay has been with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) B academy for the last three years. He was picked up by the AIFF scouts at the Fatorda stadium three years back and has since been under the tutelage of various coaches under the AIFF Youth Development programme coaches.

The midfielder from Bicholim came under the scanner in 2011 when he was part of the Shri Shantadurga High School team that won the Taluka level U-14 football tournament in September 2011.

Amay first represented Goa in the AIFF U-13 football tournament organised by Kalyani Municipality Sports Academy, Kalyani, and West Bengal in November 2012. Goa was the runner up in the tournament. Thereafter, his journey has been ceaseless.

As he grew, as a child and a player, Amay shifted school and attended the Infant Jesus Academy in Cansaulim. Through this school, Amay participated in the Subroto Cup Internation football tournament in 2013 for under- 14.

The youngster from Goa made his debut for India in 2015 when India participated in the SAFF U-16 Championship 2015 and the team came second. Thereafter, he has been part of the Indian team that has played friendlies with Russia in 2016 and other international friendlies the Indian probables have been put through under Nocolai Adam.

As a midfielder, in practice at the artificial turf in Fatorda, Amay appears to be adapting well with his colleagues from other states of India. He is developing an eye to spot colleagues in vacant places and puts himself in situation where he can receive and release the ball with ease. He is hard working and shows the willingness to go the extra mile.

Goa may well wake up to a surprise if they find Amay Morajkars name as one of the candidates selected for India in the AFC-16 Championship. That will be time for the ticket counters at the stadiums, to start ringing.