Aman Govekar shines as Dempo SC humble Salgaocar FC

NT NETWORK

Ella, Old Goa

Aman Govekar’s four goals helped Dempo Sports Club hammer Salgaocar FC 6-0 and register their first win in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite League at Dempo SC Academy ground in Ella, Old Goa on Saturday.

Aman displayed the experience he has picked, being with the senior team, as he scored the first goal in the 22nd minute and was an inspiration for the rest of his teammates thereon. Aman gave the finishing chances to a move started by Vinay Harji – that found Velanco Rodrigues, who in turn fed Aman to strike the first nail in Salgaocar’s coffin.

Spurred by the first goal, the Dempo colts kept pressing the rivals and Aman created the much-needed cushion for his team in the 31st minute when he scored the second goal of the evening when he let in a power-packed shot from the top of the box giving no chance at all to Salgaocar keeper Ryan Souza.

If Aman bloomed, it was because Velanco kept planting attacking seeds on the left – many which ended as dangerous crosses into the Salgaocar defensive area.

Kanaiya Kamti took the initiative from senior Aman when in the 39th minute Dempo SC were awarded a free kick which was neatly planted into the Salgaocar net by the last named.

Down by three goals, Salgaocar lads tried to break through the Dempo defence, but the substitutions made had little impact on their play. On the contrary, Dempo scored their fourth goal when Dempo SC Academy product Vinay Harji scored the fourth goal, five minutes before the lemon break after he was fed by Velanco.

The winners led by four goals during the lemon break.

Salgaocar SC came all guns blazing in the second half but their attempts were dampened by Aman who scored two more goals. Aman recorded his and the first hat-trick of the competition when he slotted in a penalty in the 50th minute and a minute later chipped the

ball over onrushing Salgaocar keeper for his fourth goal and his team’s sixth.

Dempo SC are now second on the table with four points from three games. FC Goa top the table with six points from two games and Salgaocar FC are third with three points from two games.