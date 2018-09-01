‘Alternative leadership’ move still on the table

NT NETWORK

Although a meeting of the Goa BJP core committee with party president Amit Shah over the issue of state administration in view of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s periodic absences on account of illness has been put on hold, the committee members agree they have to find a solution.

According to a member, “There are differences over the approach to this problem, though there is consensus on finding a solution to the problem.”

Some senior members said, “We need to reach a consensus as there is a rising feeling among the people that the state governance is being affected.”

According to them, the core committee had decided to press with the central party leadership for an

‘alternative leadership’ for government in Goa. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik revealed the decision to the media.

However, a group of core committee members, led by state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar went to see Parrikar in Mumbai hospital to acquaint him of the decision of the committee. The others who met Parrikar included Sadanand Shet Tanawade, Sanjiv Desai and Datta Kholkar.

Party sources said Parrikar took a strong objection to the core committee decision. Subsequently Parrikar loyalists announced there was going to be no meeting between the core committee and Amit Shah.

Sanjiv Desai, who is the treasurer of the state unit, said “The Chief Minister has already created a workable channel for state administration through his OSD, Upendra Joshi and would pass on his decisions about state governance through Joshi.” He questioned why the Chief Minister should discuss his administration matters with party functionaries.

Some senior core committee members, who were kept in dark about the Mumbai visit of some of the members, said “There are differences of opinion among the members on what steps need to be taken in the absence of the Chief Minister. However, it was not correct on the part of some members to immediately go to the Chief Minister, especially when he is ailing. Nevertheless some people found it a correct approach, and we really do not know what was working on their minds.”

Sources said senior core committee members, including Rajendra Arlekar and Laxmikant Parsekar, were not taken into confidence about the Mumbai visit of some of the members.