All state motor driving schools to be audited

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The transport department has decided to appoint Gurgaon-based International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to undertake audit of all the motor driving schools in the state.

The decision comes on the fears that the Lokayukta could take action in view of deficiencies in the operations of the motor driving schools since no checks have been carried out across the state on their functioning.

Around 135 motor driving schools will be thoroughly audited from September to ensure that they meet all parameters laid down in the Motor Vehicle Act and rules. In case of schools that fail in the audit, the department will take strict action against them including cancellation of licence, stated a transport department official.

The decision to appoint a consultant was taken in the backdrop of preliminary inquiry started by the institution of Lokayukta into the functioning of all motor driving schools in the state. It was observed that many of the driving schools were either ill-equipped or did not have adequate infrastructure to provide professional training session to the learners. Besides, they hardly maintained register books on the number of people taking driving lessons from them.

This third party audit is expected to keep a check on substandard driving schools and will help identify schools which are not up to the mark. Several measures will also be taken and driving schools will be asked to upgrade themselves or face action. Good driving schools will also be acknowledged and graded suitably.

“This step will ensure that the drivers are properly trained in all aspects and will ensure that the process of obtaining driving licence does not remain a mere formality. Those schools which fail the audit may face strict action from the department including cancellation of their licences,” a senior transport official said.

ICAT is a division of NATIS, formed under the aegis of Ministry of Heavy Industries, and is an autonomous body. ICAT is providing quality services to the industry in all the domains of automotive and non-automotive developments such as powertrain, noise vibration and harshness, component, fatigue, photometry, tyre and wheel, passive safety, EMC and CAD and CAE.