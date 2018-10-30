All set to sail into Goa

Eric the Ark, a musical based on the biblical story about Noah and the flood, and written by musician, composer, conductor and examiner Martin Emslie will have its first non UK performance on October 31 at Kala Academy, Panaji. Emslie tells NT BUZZ more

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

How did the idea of this musical come about?

A few years ago, I wrote the music for a musical called ‘Mrs Noah and the flood’ which was for a small troupe of professional actors to perform in schools. It received good reviews but many schools could not afford to put up the piece. ‘Eric the Ark’ uses some of the tunes from that version but it is now expanded and re-written so that groups can perform it themselves. I enjoy writing music for young people, such as the musical ‘Strike it Lucky’ which was written a few years ago, and I wanted to continue in that genre. The story of the flood is timeless and features in all the Abrahamic religions such as Islam, Judaism and Christianity, being a highly moral story of “good succeeding over evil”.

This is the first non-UK performance of the musical. Do you intend to take the musical elsewhere later?

I only finished writing the musical in March this year. There are a number of people around the world looking at the potential of performing it.

Tell us more about collaborating with the NAMAH chorale on this?

I met the NAMAH chorale earlier this year when I was visiting Goa on behalf of the London College of Music as an examiner for their music examinations. They were very interested to hear about the pieces that I had written and were keen to take up the challenge of putting on this very new show.

And were there any challenges in putting together the Goa show?

There are always challenges in putting on a show. You have to be very adaptable in using the space, facilities and singers/actors/musicians to the greatest effect. NAMAH and I have been in constant contact over the last few weeks discussing how they could approach various aspects of the show.

You conducted a master class in Goa with NAMAH, a few months back. Your observations.

The group from Goa were obviously talented and had a great enthusiasm for their music. It does not matter where in the world you are, if you can tap into that enthusiasm you can achieve more than you thought possible.

What are some of the new projects that you are working on at the moment?

My oratorio ‘Omega and Alpha’ – the story of the death of Christ and the start of Christianity – is getting superb reviews and has created lots of interest worldwide. We are currently translating the work into German to enable a number of choirs in Germany to perform it. I am convinced that the Indian audience would appreciate ‘Omega and Alpha’ and it would be lovely to see it performed over here.

One of the difficulties teachers appear to have across Asia is access to tutors who can teach the more complex aspects of music theory and composition. I am in the latter stages of writing a Distance Learning Course to address this problem.

The styles and trends in music keep changing. What are some music trends that you just don’t get?

During the 20th century the classical music industry went all atonal and weird with pieces that did not have recognisable melodies. I have always thought that if you cannot remember a tune as you leave the concert, then you are unlikely to want to hear it twice. Likewise, the modern jazz that you sometimes hear in hotel receptions, shops and restaurants drives me to distraction and makes me want to leave at the first opportunity.

As an artiste, one is always learning and experimenting with new things. What are some things that you would like to delve in further?

One of my recent works is a Rock Mass in which the choir sing a full Latin Mass but are accompanied by a rock band. I would love to further explore the unlikely fusions of different styles and genres of music. This has resulted in collaborative work with Tom Toomey, the lead guitarist from the 60’s group ‘The Zombies’ which is showing great potential.

Over the years you have worked on the music for several musicals. Which are the ones that are particularly close to your heart?

The music of ‘West Side Story’ is totally inspirational, and I love shows like ‘Sweet Charity’ and ‘Hairspray’, however my favourite show is ‘Honk!’ by Styles and Drew based on the tale of the Ugly Duckling.

(The program will begin on October 31 at 7 p.m. at DMK Hall, Kala Academy.)