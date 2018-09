With chief minister Manohar Parrikar rushing back to the United States for treatment, every day new rumours emerging.Some claim that Congressmen will split and join the BJP while others say that BJP MLAs would split to form an alternate government.

Now, practically every party has flatly denied any such possibility. BJP also says that chief minister Manohar Parrikar is supposed to be back in the state by next week.

