All-party delegation to visit Kashmir soon

PTI

NEW DELHI

An all-party parliamentary delegation is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of September and meet a cross section of people, amidst the ongoing unrest in Kashmir valley.

The government will consult all political parties before finalising an itinerary for the tour aimed at restoring peace in the Kashmir valley, which is witnessing violent protests even since the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8.

The move comes after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Srinagar on Thursday that he had asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to make preparation for the visit.

Sources said the visit of the all party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be discussed when Mehbooba will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The facilitation of the all-party delegation to the troubled state is considered to be an attempt by the government to bring the political parties onboard of the process initiated to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been feeling in the government that unrest continues for too long — 48 days — and normalcy needs to be restored as early as possible.

The cycle of violence has claimed so far 67 lives.

The Home Minister’s two-day visit on August 24-25 to the restive Kashmir for the second time in a month was part of Centre’s outreach.

Meanwhile, India on Friday asked Pakistan not to remain in a “denial” mode regarding its support to cross-border terrorism as the war of words between the two countries intensified.

In his latest response to his Pakistani counterpart Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry’s fresh invitation of August 19 for talks, foreign secretary S Jaishankar once again emphasised on the need for earliest possible vacation of Islamabad’s illegal occupation of PoK and conveyed that not just India but the larger region is aware that Pakistan is actually a “prime perpetrator” of terrorism.

The foreign secretary has made it clear that India seeks result-oriented talks with Pakistan with an agenda to put an end to cross-border terrorism and incitement to violence by it, external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Jaishankar while conveying his readiness to be available to engage any time at mutual convenience on these issues, however, mentioned that justifying terrorism and interference in the internal affairs of India are hardly serious basis for a result-oriented dialogue.

Asked about absence of the Finance Minister from the ongoing SAARC meet, indicating the growing strain in relationship, Swarup said, “Providing support, safe havens and sanctuary to terrorists and making the distinction between good terrorist and bad terrorist has posed enormous risk to peace and stability to our region.

“It is important for Pakistan to realise the reality and not remain in denial on the impact of cross-border terrorism on the bilateral relationship. Sooner Pakistan recognises this central and important fact, the sooner, India-Pakistan relationship can progress.”

In the letter, the foreign secretary hoped that the government of Pakistan will reconsider its approach and show sincerity towards promoting good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence.

“This will also send a larger message to a region which is deeply troubled by the policies that emanate from Pakistan,” Jaishankar’s letter said.

The foreign secretary has also reiterated that basis of further discussions between the two countries are – Simla Agreement of 1972, Lahore Declaration of 1999 and joint statement of 2004, Swarup added.

On its part, adviser to the Prime Minister on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz, while briefing the ambassadors of the P-5 and European Union countries in Islamabad about the situation in the valley, “regretted” India’s virtual rejection of its proposal for talks on Kashmir.