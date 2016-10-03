All panchayats will be brought under e-governance in 2-3 months: Arlekar

PONDA: Pointing out that all panchayats in the state will be digitalised and inter-linked under the digital India mission in two-three months, Panchayat Minister Rajendra Arlekar said that it will help the directorate of Panchayats address issues concerning panchayats faster.

Speaking at the Dharbandora panchayat website launch function on Sunday in the presence of Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, Dharbandora ZP Govind Gaonkar, Sanvordem ZP Suvarna Tendulkar, Dharbandora sarpanch Vinayak Gawas, Sacorda sarpanch Jitendra Naik, Kirlpal Dabal sarpanch Deepak Pawaskar and others, Arlekar said, “The directorate of panchayats is under the process to link all the panchayats and within two-three months common platform for all panchayats will be made available.”

Arlekar also said that digitalisation of panchayats is the need of the hour adding, “I am happy that the Dharbandora panchayat has taken this step. By providing information about functioning and various schemes of panchayat online, the panchayat is now just a click away. This will save the people of umpteen visits to get information from the panchayat.”

Retired teacher Shankar Budake, teacher Surekha Naik and mamlatdar Satish Prabhu were felicitated for their contribution towards society.