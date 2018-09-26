NT BUZZ

Gomant Kala Association, Margao will organise its annual All Goa Inter School Konkani Elocution Competition on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at 3 p.m. at Black Box of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Participants will have to speak on any one of the topics in Konkani only. Topics include Mhaka Bhaville Bharatache Pantpradhan, Naka Re Baba Hi Goenchi Yeradari, Udakache Yogya Vyavasthapan Mhanjech Saimik Aapattepasun Rakhan, Samajik, Shikshanik Malar rajkarnyacho Hastxep Kitpat Faidyacho and Khana-Jevnat Rasayanacho Wapar- Aani Manshache Jivit.

The competition is open to any school from Goa. Schools are requested to send their entries with the name/s of participants to general secretary, Gomant Kala Association, c/o Manguesh R Borkar, 32-A, Abade Faria Road, Murmuti, Margao Goa by September 30 or email to gomantkalaassociation@gmail.com.