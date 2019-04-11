All eyes on 15th April SC hearing; government to file affidavit on mining concession case



The Supreme Court will begin to hear the 20-year-old mining concession case.The State government will be filing an affidavit to take into consideration mining leases from 1987 instead of from 1957.This was the demand of the mining workers who were holding a dharna at Jantar-Mantar, Delhi.The three day dharna is over. And the Chief Secretary has landed in Delhi on behalf of State government. Sanvordem Sarpanch Sandeep Pauskar, brother of PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar told protesters that the government is willing to file an affidavit before court and Chief Secretary has already arrived from Goa.

Please like & share: